Jennifer Ashe & Son of Willenhall is offering a 'greener' option - 'nature urns' made entirely of cornstarch.

The funeral directors developed the idea after noticing an increase in the number of people asking for more eco-friendly burial and cremation options for their loved ones.

The cornstarch hardens to form an urn which, when buried, naturally breaks down in the soil, minimising the long-term impact of the urn on the environment.

The idea came after the funeral directors became aware of research that suggested around 80 per cent of consumers want more environmentally-friendly funerals.

John Ashe, managing director of Jennifer Ashe & Son, said: "We’ve noticed for some time now that more and more of our customers, from pre-need to at point of need, are asking us about funeral options which minimise the impact on the environment.

"For many years, we have been supporting families with their goodbyes to their loved ones, and many now wish for their arrangements to be as sustainable as possible.

"Having a large amount of urns, coffins and scatter tubes, which leaves no trace on the environment after their use, allows us to help fulfil these wishes in the best way we can."

For more information, visit the Jennifer Ashe & Son website.