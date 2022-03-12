The secret to a happy marriage is laughter, couple celebrating 60th anniversary say

Fred and Jill Waller from Coseley, as they celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Jill, 81, and Fred Waller, 82, got married at St Matthew's Church in Walsall on March 10 1962, having met by chance four years earlier.

"It was fate," Jill said. "I was at a friend's house for tea and her brother said there was a fayre on in Walsall that we should go to that evening.

"Fred had been out with his friends all day, and on the bus home they went past the fayre, and decided to go.

"We met while watching the dodgem cars and were engaged the next year."

Jill worked as a pharmacy dispenser at Boot's, while Fred was a maintenance fitter in Bilston.

Fred also volunteers backstage at Dudley Little Theatre, painting and making sets for the amateur theatre group.

He hasn't been able to return to the voluntary work since the pandemic, but Jill adds: "It would break his heart to give it up."

The couple who live in Coseley have two children, Julie and Craig, and a grandson - 25-year-old Ryan.

"He means the world to us," Jill added.

When asked if their was a secret to their long, happy marriage, Jill was keen to dismiss stereotypical advice.

"They say never have a row or it's all about give and take - but it's all lies.

"Men need leading - but you have to do it in a subtle way so they don't realise it," she laughed.

However, she had a definite answer for why her marriage has been such a success.

"We're very alike - we like the same things," she said. "We both love history, especially medieval history, and like going to castles together.

"And we're both avid readers who love detective fiction."