Free dog walking service for local families offered by hub for adults with learning disabilities

The Motivation hub is based in Walsall Wood offering a free dog walking service

Suzanne Sant, aged 56, who runs the The Motivation Hub at Walsall Wood, decided to see if her clients could offer a dog walking service for local families.

The scheme has now proved so popular with both pet owners and clients that she has now decided to offer the service on two days each week.

Mother-of-two Suzanne, from Brownhills, who previously worked in social care with Walsall Council, set up The Motivation Hub four years ago.

It operates from the Walsall Wood Hub, which is part of Brownhills Community Association, and employs nine staff as well as offering 20 places each day to clients.

Suzanne said: "On a couple of occasions a member of staff brought their dog to the hub and the response and love shown from some of our clients was wonderful.

"This gave us the idea to offer a free dog walking service.

"Many of our clients are fond of animals and by walking dogs we are helping them integrate into the community.

"This is a way of helping members of the public while giving our clients the opportunity to meet new people, keep fit and enjoy their time with the dogs.

"We pride ourselves on offering a wide range of meaningful activities to clients, helping them to live a fulfilled life and preventing loneliness and isolation.

"Clients take part in many activities including arts and crafts, cookery, independent living skills and sports activities.

"We started the dog walking service a few weeks ago and already have about seven families taking up the opportunity to have their pets exercised.

"Our clients get really excited when it is their turn to walk one of the dogs.

"We have two to three clients walking each dog along with a member of staff.