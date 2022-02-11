Teen gets the chop in aid of charity

Kerys Pickstone

Kerys Pickstone, a 15-year-old pupil at Shire Oak School in Brownhills, had never previously had her hair cut until she sat in the chair at Chatabox Hair and Beauty salon in Leamore, Walsall.

She has now donated her 24-inch long locks to the charity which donates wigs to children or young people losing their hair through cancer or other health issues.

Mother-of-three Kelly Pickstone, aged 38, from Brownhills, said: "Kerys had been growing her hair since she was born and had never had it cut before.

"She told me that she wanted to have her hair trimmed.

"I suggested that she should donate her locks to charity to help girls losing their hair.

"Kerys decided it was a very good idea.

"She has now had her hair cut to just above her shoulders.

"Kerys was a little shocked at first after getting the trim.

"However, she has now got used to it and has said that she likes her new hairstyle.