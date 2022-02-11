Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teen gets the chop in aid of charity

By Sue SmithWalsallPublished:

A teenager has had her hair cut for the first time, donating it to the Little Princess Trust.

Kerys Pickstone
Kerys Pickstone

Kerys Pickstone, a 15-year-old pupil at Shire Oak School in Brownhills, had never previously had her hair cut until she sat in the chair at Chatabox Hair and Beauty salon in Leamore, Walsall.

She has now donated her 24-inch long locks to the charity which donates wigs to children or young people losing their hair through cancer or other health issues.

Mother-of-three Kelly Pickstone, aged 38, from Brownhills, said: "Kerys had been growing her hair since she was born and had never had it cut before.

"She told me that she wanted to have her hair trimmed.

Kerys Pickstone

"I suggested that she should donate her locks to charity to help girls losing their hair.

"Kerys decided it was a very good idea.

"She has now had her hair cut to just above her shoulders.

"Kerys was a little shocked at first after getting the trim.

"However, she has now got used to it and has said that she likes her new hairstyle.

"She is also delighted to have donated her hair to the Trust to be made into real hair wigs to help other young people."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News

By Sue Smith

Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News