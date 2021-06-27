Ready, set, go! Competitors take on Acorns Bubble Rush – in pictures

Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum A youngster covered in bubbles A quick selfie on the run The Jones family from Cheslyn Hay Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Members of Footsteps Nursery, Lichfield, who raised £21,000 for the event Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Members of Footsteps Nursery, Lichfield, who raised £21,000 for the event Kathryn Homer and daughter Kaleysi, aged six, from Wolverhampton Sonia Wilson and Elaine Denham from Birmingham Parm and Kinni Kalirai with twins Eashen and Amaiya, aged five, from Willenhall Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum Acorns Bubble Rush at Walsall Arboretum

Acorns Bubble Rush saw more than 450 friends and families flock to Walsall Arboretum on Saturday to walk, jog and even swim their way through a sea of multi-coloured suds for Acorns Children’s Hospice in the Black Country.

The family-friendly 5km was the first in a number of special events being launched by Acorns to refurbish the Walsall-based facility after its future was secured following a £2 million fundraising appeal.

Kate McMahon, Acorns events officer, said: “What an amazing way to kick start our fundraising for refurbishments at our Black Country hospice - the atmosphere has been incredible! Nothing beats seeing hundreds of smiling people being showered with masses of bubbles all raising money to support local children and families.

“Thank you to everyone who signed up to take on the bubble canons and to all the volunteers who worked so hard. Your help and generosity will make such a difference to the families who rely on our care and support.”

The Covid-safe event, which was organised in line with government guidelines, with staggered starts, social distancing and sanitisation points, saw ‘bubblers’ make their way around the course in three separate waves, taking on four brightly-coloured bubble cannons and four-feet of incredi-bubble foam.

See the Express & Star's pictures from the event:

Kate added: “Acorns will always need the ongoing generosity and support of the local community to continue to be there for every child and family that needs us. So, we’re hugely grateful to everyone who fundraised for this event!”

Acorns announced in April that the £2million Save Acorns Black Country Hospice Appeal had closed and the future of the hospice has been secured.

A huge groundswell of support from local people, fundraising groups and businesses saw donations pour-in towards the charity and its hospice which provides care to around 200 life limited and life threatened children and their families every year.

Despite the uncertainty of Covid-19 and the massive challenges created by the pandemic, donations continued to come in. Together with other funding received by Acorns during the pandemic, the future of the Walstead Road facility and its specialist care was safe.

The charity is now focusing is on making improvements to the hospice’s bedrooms, including updating them and improving their access to the gardens. This will help to further enhance the experience of children and families staying at Acorns.