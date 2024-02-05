Massive improvements to Stone park will be showcased in official opening ceremony

Westbridge Park now offers a host of activities from new play equipment, a zip wire, a wheeled sports facility and multi-use games area (MUGA) as well as a woodland play area, sunken

garden, toilets and enhanced footpaths and landscaping.

The park, in Stafford Road, has proved hugely popular with residents and visitors after work was completed in the latter part of last year.

A date for the official opening by the mayor, councillor Andy Cooper has now been arranged for Saturday April 27.

Councillor Gillian Pardesi, Cabinet Member for Leisure at Stafford Borough Council, said it had been wonderful to see and hear how popular the new facilities have been.

She said: "“The council has an excellent track record of delivering some great parks across the borough and this is no exception.

"The proof of its success can be seen with the number of families spending time at the park, and the thousands of young people using the fantastic new play equipment and wheeled sports facilities.

“It is also great to hear about the park helping to draw more visitors to the town which will help support the local economy - as well as encouraging others to use the area for walking and cycling which provide benefits for physical and mental health.”

The play park is significantly larger than the previous site and includes a range of equipment for all ages – including a tower and tube slide, integrated mini trampoline,

boulder scramble, tyre swing, and climbing blocks.

The double zip wire has a more than 30 metre run and the MUGA is available for five-a-side football, basketball and tennis.

Councillor Pardesi continued: “I am really looking forward to the official opening event in the spring and will be hoping for some good weather so we can show off this

wonderful park at its very best.”

.