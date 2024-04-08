Stourport and Staffordshire pubs named best in the West Midlands in awards

BMK Stourport and the Fitzherbert Arms, near Stone, are among the county winners for the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024.

The others in the West Midlands are The Tally Ho Inn, near Craven Arms; The Tamworth Arms; The House at Leamington Spa and The Oak Inn Staplow, near Ledbury.

The venues are some of the 94 pubs and bars across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland that have scooped up a prestigious county winner title as part of the awards.

The pubs, which have been selected on overall best practice across several operational categories, will be officially crowned at a red-carpet celebration in London in June.

The overall National Pub & Bar of the Year will also be announced at the grand final.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor.

“The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic.

"But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

"Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 is sponsored by Tyrrells, ICRTouch, Kerrymaid, Panasonic, Santa Maria and Sky Business.