Sir Gavin Williamson has taken full responsibility for his actions after being forced to apologise for bullying another MP, say Stone Conservatives

Sir Gavin Williamson

The local association says they now hope to move on following the apology made in Parliament on Monday and said Sir Gavin will work hard for the Stone, Great Wyrley, and Penkridge if he wins the seat at the next general election.

Sir Gavin Williamson formally apologised in Parliament for bullying text messages he sent to then chief whip Wendy Morton after he wasn’t invited to the late Queen’s funeral.

Sir Gavin – who is currently the MP for South Staffordshire – was forced to resign as a Cabinet Office minister in November last year after it emerged he’d sent Ms Morton a series of expletive-laden messages.

An independent panel found Sir Gavin’s texts amounted to “offensive and intimidating behaviour,” and that his behaviour constituted “an abuse of power.”

A spokesperson for Stone Conservative Association said: “We all know that in the heat of the moment, words can be said that we later wish we hadn’t.

“Sir Gavin has taken full responsibility for his actions by accepting the findings of the independent expert panel and has offered a genuine apology to the House and to the member for Aldridge and Brownhills.

“Since Sir Gavin assumed the role of Conservative parliamentary candidate for the Stone, Great Wyrley, and Penkridge parliamentary constituency, he has worked tirelessly to understand the needs of constituents and help wherever he can, and so I hope we can now put this issue behind us and continue to focus on that important work.”

Gavin Williamson said he accepts the findings of the independent panel which reviewed the complaint against him, and promised to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, he said: “With your permission Mr Deputy Speaker, I wish to make personal statement regarding an exchange that occurred on September 13th and 14th 2022 between myself and the then chief whip, the Right Honourable Member for Aldridge and Brownhills [Wendy Morton].

“During this exchange I used intemperate and inappropriate language, which I regret – and I apologised for shortly after.

“My behaviour led to a complaint, the complaint was initially dismissed by the commissioner for parliamentary standards.

“However, this decision was appealed and subsequently reversed by the independent expert panel.

“I accept the decision that my conduct constituted a breach of the bullying and harassment policy, and I’ve since reflected on my behaviour.