Council awards grants to community groups

Stone Town Council's office. Photo: Google

The funding is set to help a lifesaving group monitor patients and remind drivers to stick to the speed limit on the town’s roads, as well as providing sports sessions for people with learning disabilities and autism.

Stone Town Council invites local organisations to apply for a share of its grant aid pot twice a year. And the latest round of grants have been approved by councillors at recent meetings.

Stone Community First Responders will receive £500 to help fund a new compact multi-function patient monitor. The group did not the council’s approved grant criteria due to its existing level of reserves, but members agreed to consider the request after hearing that the reserves will be needed for a new response vehicle.

Councillor Philip Leason said: “This group do a tremendous service for Stone. Many people are alive today because of their swift action and it’s money well spent.”

Stone Community Speedwatch Group requested £1,350, but members agreed to grant £500. The group is aiming to install permanent signs on every road into Stone to inform drivers that the town is a Community Speedwatch area and to remind them to stay within the speed limit.

Councillor Tom Kelt said: “I’ve had a number of residents speak to me about speeding drivers on Longton Road. A sign on Longton Road might have an impact.”

Stone Dominoes Football Club plans to use its £500 grant towards funding a revived men’s first team and costs such as league and referee fees as well as kit for the players. Councillor Kerry Dawson said: “There is a huge focus on men’s mental health at the moment – having a facility like this will go a long way to supporting men with their mental health in this town.”

The council deferred its decision on a request from Futures2gether, which provides opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and autism, to seek further information from the group. On Tuesday (August 2) they agreed to provide £470 to support the costs of sports sessions with coaches from Stoke City Football Club.

And St Michael’s Community Hall is earmarking its £500 grant towards a long-term project to replace the roof at the venue. It provides a meeting place for a number of groups and has hosted English lessons for Ukrainian refugees.