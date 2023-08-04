£40k funding bid for town’s new heritage centre

The new Stone Heritage Centre

The town’s old fire station on Newcastle Road is being transformed into the new Stone Heritage Centre as part of the Crown Wharf development, which also includes a tap house and community theatre.

Stone Town Council is overseeing the heritage centre project and an update on its progress was given at a meeting on Tuesday. Councillors also gave their support to apply for up to £40,000 from the Rural England Prosperity Fund towards IT and interactive features, as well as buying artefacts to put on display which might otherwise not be available to them.

Rural communities and businesses in Stafford Borough are being invited to apply for between £5,000 and £65,000 from the fund, which was awarded to the area by the Government. Stafford Borough Council has been allocated £487,936 to spend between 2023 and 2025 on schemes such as community facilities, electric vehicle charging points, new footpaths and retrofitting of buildings to improve energy consumption.

Councillor Jonathan Powell said: “I think it is a no-brainer. We have always put the focus of the heritage centre for the community and for people coming into Stone.”

Councillor Rob Kenney said: “I think Stafford Borough can see our dedication towards the project, given how much investment we have already put in. Building work is mostly complete and we are waiting for the handover.

“I’m delighted with the excellent progress being made on this exciting town council project. I look forward to seeing the results of the final stage of development work and the subsequent opening of the heritage centre.”

Councillor Philip Leason revealed that the council had been offered a vintage fire engine for the centre, but a decision had been made to decline the offer. The centre’s smaller room, which will focus on the story of Stone, is set to open first with the larger room due to open to the public in the spring when artefacts have been collected.