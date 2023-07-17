Completion date revealed for building work on new heritage centre in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStonePublished: Last Updated:

Work to create a new heritage centre in Staffordshire is expected to be complete by the end of the month, council bosses have revealed.

The former Stone fire station
The former Stone fire station

The town’s former fire station in Newcastle Road is being converted into a centre showcasing Stone’s history.

Bosses at Stone Town Council say they are pleased with the progress being made on the current phase of the heritage centre development.

And they revealed the building work is expected to be finished by the end of July.

The heritage centre at Crown Wharf is part of a project, supported by Joule's Brewery, that also includes the Crown Wharf public house and the Crown Wharf theatre.

The current phase of building work, once completed, will result in a full refurbishment of a previously run-down building and will see it returned to a fully usable condition.

It will then be ready for its final fit-out and subsequent reopening as the town’s new heritage centre.

Councillor Rob Kenney, chairman of the council’s general purposes committee, said: “I’m delighted with the excellent progress being made on this exciting town council project, and I look forward to seeing the results of the final stage of development work and the subsequent opening of the heritage centre.”

Stone
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News