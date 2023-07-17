Completion date revealed for building work on new heritage centre in Staffordshire

The former Stone fire station

The town’s former fire station in Newcastle Road is being converted into a centre showcasing Stone’s history.

Bosses at Stone Town Council say they are pleased with the progress being made on the current phase of the heritage centre development.

And they revealed the building work is expected to be finished by the end of July.

The heritage centre at Crown Wharf is part of a project, supported by Joule's Brewery, that also includes the Crown Wharf public house and the Crown Wharf theatre.

The current phase of building work, once completed, will result in a full refurbishment of a previously run-down building and will see it returned to a fully usable condition.

It will then be ready for its final fit-out and subsequent reopening as the town’s new heritage centre.