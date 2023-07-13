Orphaned kittens rescued and rehomed by heroic Staffordshire recycling centre team

Recycling centre team leader Sam Ward with one of the rescued kittens. Photo: Staffordshire County Council.

While at work at Stone Recycling Centre, team leader Sam Ward and his colleagues noticed the kittens moving under the waste bins and hatched a plan to safely catch them.

They used a trap baited with smelly sardines, and all the kittens were safely rescued within a few days.

The kittens are around four weeks old have been named Meekz, Skips, Sassy, and Dave. They are all healthy and thriving off kitten food, having been checked out at the vets.

They were rescued on Thursday, June 29 and despite their tragic start in life, are doing well and have come on leaps and bounds.

Unsurprisingly, the team fell in love with the little balls of fluff and have opted to care for them themselves.

Sam and his colleague Jake have each adopted one of the kittens, and their teammate Martin has taken home not one but two.

"We're so glad that we were able to rescue these kittens," said Sam. "They were lucky to escape being crushed by bins or run over by a digger. We're not just recycling heroes; we're kitten heroes too!"

A spokesperson for Staffordshire County Council said: "The rescue is a heart-warming story! It reminds us that even in the midst of a busy and hectic day, there is always time to do something kind.