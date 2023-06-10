Residents object to road being used by HS2 construction traffic

Residents objecting to Pirehill Lane In Stone being used as an HS2 construction traffic route. Photo: Kerry Ashdown.

A decision on the proposed traffic construction route between the Yarlet construction compound and a railhead near Yarnfield is due to be made this month.

Residents and community leaders in Walton, Stone, have voiced strong objections to Pirehill Lane being part of the route. There are also concerns that air quality will deteriorate due to queuing vehicles, affecting residents’ health.

Neil Jenkins said: “I’m concerned about people’s safety – it’s a residential area with schools and shops. What’s 40-odd trucks a day going by going to do to the foundations of my property?

“It’s a disgrace – I registered my objection in a submission online and it’s all ignored. It takes people’s protests and the involvement of councillors for them to think about it.”

Carol Wise said there were already traffic issues in the area. She added: “It’s hard enough to get out onto Eccleshall Road now we have all the extra housing.”

Gemma McGoldrick, who walks her young son to school, said: “We are at Manor Hill and I worry about my son all the time. The traffic is so fast, then people park at the top of the road and it’s really dangerous.”

Ian Richardson said that part of Pirehill Lane south of the built-up area was just a single track width. And Brian Phillips said an alternative route should be created from the Aston roundabout so that construction traffic would not have to use Pirehill Lane at all.

HS2 is reconsidering its construction traffic route in the area.

An HS2 spokesperson said: “We are working closely with Staffordshire County Council to assess the most suitable route for HS2 vehicles to travel to and from the Yarlet construction compound.

“Pirehill Lane in Stone hasn’t been removed from our construction plans, but we are committed to exploring alternative access options. HS2’s Schedule 17 application has been amended, removing the request to use Pirehill Lane, while this work is carried out.”

David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “From the outset we have championed the cause of Staffordshire residents to minimise the impact of HS2 on our communities and on our countryside.