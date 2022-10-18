Market stalls could be installed in town centre

Crown Courtyard off Crown Street, Stone

Stone is already known for its regular markets in the High Street and food and drink offerings.

Now the historic market town could see stalls set up in Crown Courtyard, which links Crown Street with the High Street. An outline planning application has been submitted to Stafford Borough Council.

A design and access statement said: “High-quality semi-permanent market stalls among the existing shops are proposed, which would add vibrancy for a well-used thoroughfare. More interest while meandering through stalls will create greater opportunities to pause and purchase from stalls or local businesses.

“The increase in market stalls will result in a rise in footfall within the immediate area due to careful selection of stall holding businesses. Therefore, the existing shops will also gain more attraction, increasing local economic stimulation, to benefit the town of Stone.

“The scheme will benefit new start-up businesses, which can grow to new premises. Some great examples of this are Borough Market, Greenwich Market, Derby Market Hall, Jubilee Market and many more that have been a positive addition for these places in further economic stimulation for both new and existing shops around the High Street.

“With the Stone Food and Drink Festival and monthly Farmers Markets and existing establishments, Stone has an active food and drink culture. A year-round element of food festivity would develop this culture locally, potentially providing experimentation space for new and existing cuisines or vibrant street food offerings serving local people on the move.”

The proposals have raised concerns for one existing town business however. The objector said: “The proposed development is directly in front of our retail store (and) we have not been consulted at all about proposed development.

“It will prevent parking of customers and shop staff and restrict access for deliveries and waste collection. It will also restrict access of customers and result in access issues for disabled.