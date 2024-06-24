Park cordoned off as man's body recovered from water
A Staffordshire park has been cordoned off following the discovery of a body in water.
Plus
By Lauren Hill
Published
Last updated
Emergency services were called to Victoria Park, Stafford shortly after 9.30am on Monday where they recovered the body of a man from the water.
Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) at West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Midlands air ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene, with the first resource arriving in five minutes.