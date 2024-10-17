Demolition of Guildhall Shopping Centre approved just days after closure of Stafford Indoor Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The market’s final trading day was on Saturday and concerns have been raised that stallholders were given just three weeks’ notice it would be shutting.

A member of the public has written to Stafford Borough Council to ask why a statutory public consultation on the market closure hadn’t taken place beforehand, members of the authority’s planning committee heard at a special meeting on Tuesday.

But a statutory consultation had taken place on the planning application to pull down the shopping centre and multi-storey car park, it was confirmed.

The market area is part of the site earmarked for demolition to make way for a new development, but historic features including the Market Street façade, clock tower and St John’s Market entrance are set to be retained.

Stafford Borough Council bought the site as part of a major town centre regeneration project and plans for the site’s future are set to come forward at a later date.

On Tuesday Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the demolition application.

Paul Shuker, who spoke in support of the application, said it was a key part of the regeneration of Stafford town centre.

He said: “Future High Streets Funding (from the Government) was used by Stafford Borough Council to purchase the building earlier this year, as well as enabling the purchase of the former Co-op Department Store.

"It became clear in 2023 that the previous owner (of the shopping centre) was unable to kick-start the regeneration of the key town centre site, therefore Stafford Borough Council rightly intervened.

“This is the same sort of funding which has facilitated the renewal of the Market Square and will also see the Stafford Station approach regenerated.

"It’s important to consider the mechanism of the Future High Street Fund, which stipulated a deadline of 30th September 2024 for recipients to commit the funding to a project.

“In this context it has been crucial for Stafford Borough Council to have a tangible plan in place for phase one of the redevelopment of the Guildhall.

"Therefore, should this application be approved, it will constitute an active project which will protect the allocated funding and kick-start a new journey in the future of the town centre.

Plans to demolish Stafford’s Guildhall Shopping Centre have been unanimously backed by the borough council’s planning committee. Photo: Stafford Council

“Stafford Borough Council are committed to delivering a high-quality sustainable regeneration project within the town centre.

"This will be in the form of a mixed-use scheme, providing town centre residential opportunity, enhanced public realm and new fit for purpose commercial use.”

Last month the borough council’s planning committee approved a separate application for the demolition of most of the former Co-op Department Store site in Gaolgate Street.

Proposals for redevelopment of that site include market space and a food court and a planning application is due to come forward some time in the next few months.

But on Tuesday the closure of the indoor market was raised by planning committee members.

Councillor Bryan Cross said: “I was quite surprised when I saw the market was closing with three weeks’ notice.

“However I can understand why as it’s to do with the Future High Streets Funding.

"Our officers have said consultation has taken place within regulations, therefore I can find no objection against this scheme.”

Fellow committee member Councillor Marnie Phillips said: “Personally it feels a little bit distasteful to be sitting around this application just a few days after the market traders have ceased to trade.

"I do wonder why there is that crossover of days.

“If we only need to secure the planning permission, why it is that the market’s already gone?

"Is there any reason for that as far as this process is concerned?”

The council’s development manager John Holmes said: “What you need to remember is what the purpose of this planning committee is.

"It’s not a policy committee, it’s not a decision on the market itself.

“Your consideration is purely on the application in front of you.

"The question you’re asking in terms of the market is not for this committee.”

Councillor Jill Hood highlighted the “beautiful architecture and old buildings” in the town centre, which were seen on the committee’s visit to the site before the meeting.

She said: “I did make a comment about the McDonald’s next to the Ancient High House, which hopefully we won’t have the likes of when we have the new development.

“I’m feeling really excited we’re going to get rid of some of these really dated buildings, not the buildings that are so beautifully old and fit into an old market town.

"I can’t wait for various parts of the buildings to go and to embark on a new future for the town.”

Councillor Tony Nixon said: “I support the application as well.

"My one concern would be that during this process the hoardings that are going to be put up around the site would be liable to deteriorate and perhaps we could secure by a condition that they be maintained and perhaps put viewing panels in so the public can see what’s going on.”

Committee chairman Councillor Brendan McKeown said: “They will be the thing that faces out to the public and it is important the hoardings are maintained in good condition, possibly even an advertising space to say what’s coming in the future.

"Most important is how quickly we can get the regeneration going afterwards.

“That will be the test. And if we pass the test the public will have a great facility.”