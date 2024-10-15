Express & Star
Drivers reporter after police stop car being towed on M6 using seatbelts

Two drivers have been reported after police stopped a car being towed on the M6 near Stafford using two seatbelts tied together.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

The road traffic team at Staffordshire Police brought the vehicles to a halt on the motorway.

The car was being towed using seatbelts. Photo: @StaffsRCT

They reported two drivers after finding a Volkswagen being towed using seatbelts.

The vehicles were brought to a halt on the M6 near Stafford. Photo: @StaffsRCT

Writing to X just before 2am on Tuesday, the force said: "The tyres were also in a dangerous condition and one driver was disqualified.

The tyres to one of the vehicles was said to be in a 'dangerous' condition. Photo: @StaffsRCT

"Both drivers reported for summons and the Volkswagen recovered."

