Drivers reporter after police stop car being towed on M6 using seatbelts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The road traffic team at Staffordshire Police brought the vehicles to a halt on the motorway.

The car was being towed using seatbelts. Photo: @StaffsRCT

They reported two drivers after finding a Volkswagen being towed using seatbelts.

The vehicles were brought to a halt on the M6 near Stafford. Photo: @StaffsRCT

Writing to X just before 2am on Tuesday, the force said: "The tyres were also in a dangerous condition and one driver was disqualified.

The tyres to one of the vehicles was said to be in a 'dangerous' condition. Photo: @StaffsRCT

"Both drivers reported for summons and the Volkswagen recovered."