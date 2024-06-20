Watch as care home residents get special visit from adorable alpacas
Residents of a Stafford care home got some hugs and kisses from a pair of adorable alpacas during a special birthday visit this week.
By Lauren Hill
Residents at Weston and Queensway House, a home caring for people with dementia, got up close and personal with the funny farm animals, named Carlos and Teddy.
Deb Hancox, activities coordinator at the home, said the residents 'absolutely loved' seeing the furry friends, who came as a birthday treat for resident Theresa Kennedy, who turned 83.