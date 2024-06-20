Watch as care home residents get special visit from adorable alpacas

Residents at Weston and Queensway House, a home caring for people with dementia, got up close and personal with the funny farm animals, named Carlos and Teddy.

Teddy and Carlos

Alpacas Teddy (white) and Carlos (brown) meeting care home residents at MHA Weston & Queensway house. Pictured, left, Clare Bryan and activity coordinator Deborah Hancox

Deb Hancox, activities coordinator at the home, said the residents 'absolutely loved' seeing the furry friends, who came as a birthday treat for resident Theresa Kennedy, who turned 83.

Pictured, left, Deborah Hancox, Sister Theresa age 83, Scarlett Atkinson and Clare Bryan...