'It's a crying shame - I'm having second thoughts about being buried with my mum'

Eccleshall Road Cemetery has been described as 'a crying shame' by Debbie Arries, whose mum Hazel is buried there. Debbie's husband Nick mows the grass around Hazel's gravestone, but said the others 'look terrible'.

The long grass at the cemetery

A sign on the noticeboard written by Stafford Borough Council informs people that the grass is cut once a month, but so far has been mowed once this year, Nick said.

The husband and wife, whose home looks onto the cemetery, described it as a 'crying time'.

Debbie, a retired nurse, said: "My mum was so proud of where she was going to be buried, she would go and look at it. I know that sounds awful, but she was very proud of it.

"It is so hard when it's your loved one.