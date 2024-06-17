Express & Star
Road closed and motorists treated after Stafford crash

Police closed a main road in Stafford after a two car accident.

By Paul Jenkins
Police were called to an accident in Stone Road, Stafford on Sunday

They were called to Stone Road, Stafford just before 3.45pm on Sunday after a collision involving a grey Audi A3 and a silver Mercedes. The road was closed and later reopened.

The driver of the Audi and a child were taken to hospital for precautionary checks and the driver of the Mercedes, a man, and a female passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics.

