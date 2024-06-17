Road closed and motorists treated after Stafford crash
Police closed a main road in Stafford after a two car accident.
By Paul Jenkins
They were called to Stone Road, Stafford just before 3.45pm on Sunday after a collision involving a grey Audi A3 and a silver Mercedes. The road was closed and later reopened.
The driver of the Audi and a child were taken to hospital for precautionary checks and the driver of the Mercedes, a man, and a female passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics.