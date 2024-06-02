Emergency services came across the seriously injured man at Espley's Yard, Stafford, at around 6.20pm after receiving reports of a concern for welfare.

Staffordshire Police said a man in his 50s discharged his firearm and died from his injuries shortly afterwards.

Officers do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public and are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker, who is investigating the incident, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family in what is a tragic incident. We remain in regular contact with them and will be providing specialist support.”

While officers are not treating the death as suspicious, they are investigating the circumstances that led up to the gun going off.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 534 of 31 May, or to contact Crimestoppers.

Staffordshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous police contact.