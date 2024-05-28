'We no longer need a back garden as a play area so have developed it into a beautiful which welcomes hundreds of visitors each year.'

Since then it has been developed by the couple into a beautiful myriad of the main garden of plants, vegetables, flowers and other features and Leslie's secret garden which features a hidden entrance.

Along the way there are two greenhouses, a fish pond, a bug hotel, bird boxes and area for hedgehogs. 100s of cacti and succulents, vegetable and fruit plot, creative hedges, a wildlife pond and weather station.

The garden will be open to the public for the 13th year in a row as part of the initiative by national charity National Garden Scheme (NGS).

The charity raises over £500,000 annually for caring charities by listing over 3,000 gardens which are open to the paying public.

Peter, who has just turned 72, said their garden had opened for 13 years consecutively, even during Covid. Money is raised for the charity through the entry fee, a plant sale and a donation for cream teas and cakes which will be available.

He said: "We have lived in the house for 40 years but originally the garden was a lawn which our daughter used to play on.

"When it was no longer needed for that purpose it developed from there over the years and since I retired we have had more time to work on it and get it ready for visitors.

"I always say Leslie opened the secret garden in response to me planting vegetables in straight rows, where her creation is more higgledy piggledy and always attracts fascination from the visitors.

"If the weather is fine we would expect 100 or more guests and all the money goes to the charities which the NGS supports."

The garden is situated at The Pintles, 18 Newport Road, Great Bridgeford. ST18 9PR and entry on Sunday from 1pm is £3.50 with children free. There is ample parking opposite the house at Great Bridgeford Village Hall

For full details on all NGS properties, visit www.findagarden.ngs.org.uk