Drug gang jailed for more than three-decades after supplying £100k of heroin and crack cocaine

Everton Nugent, Orlando Grace, Nashwaan Ali, Gladstone Facey and Darnell McCollins were all arrested following an investigation into street-level drug dealing that took place between January 2017 and March 2018.

In February 2017, Everton Nugent, 49, from Stafford was identified by Staffordshire Police officers from the Stafford Local Policing Team, being noted as being in control of a mobile phone number, or 'main drugs line'.

Forensic analysis throughout the investigation showed this number to be operating the 'Sleepy' drugs line, alongside mobile phones linked to other gang numbers.

Following multiple arrests, Nugent and his four associates were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, September 2, after being found guilty of conspiring to supply heroin and crack cocaine in June this year.

The four were sentenced to a combined 30 years behind bars

The sentences passed down were:

Everton Nugent, 49, from Derrington, Stafford, 10 years imprisonment.

Orlando Grace, 23, from Leytonstone, London, six years imprisonment.

Nashwaan Ali, 24, from, Walthamstow, London, six years imprisonment.

Gladstone Facey, 56, from Meade Grove, Manchester, six years imprisonment.

Darnell McCollins, 23, from Beck Square, London, has been imprisoned for three and a half years.

Two other men were sentenced to three years and nine months and two years and three months in prison respectively in 2022, after admitting their part in the operation.

Sergeant Thomas Fotherby, from Stafford LPT, led the investigation. He said: "This is a just result, which reflects the hard work and investigative skills of a number of officers and staff across several different teams and the serious nature of the offending.

"The sale of drugs on our streets brings with it associated anti-social behaviour and violence, and can often result in the exploitation of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

"The tireless work of our teams will never stop and local policing will continue to be at the heart of our commitment to disrupting crime and protecting the people of Staffordshire."