Stafford pub launches new menu offering bigger portions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Burgers, big ‘dogs’, pub classics and curries are offered at The Butler’s Bell in Gaolgate Street.

To celebrate the launch of this generous new menu, the pub is offering 25 per cent off food until October 2.

Katie McPhilimey, associate marketing director of owner Smethwick-based Davenports, said: “The Butler’s Bell is a My Local by Davenports which is a brand built on great value and delivering greater reward for your spend – be that the free live sport on our giant screens or the free live entertainment at weekends.

"Because we are proud of this cracking new menu, and the value it serves up, we wanted to be even more generous of spirit with 25 per cent off food for a limited time to ensure people try it for themselves.

"At a time when people feel like there’s very little ‘give’ in the world, this new menu bucks that trend."

The Butler’s Bell serves food from 9am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 7pm Sunday.