Paranoid father on 'too much monkey dust' took knife to flat he though son was held in

Shaun Heinemann, 40, took 'more monkey dust than he could handle' and thought his 11-year-old son, who he has not seen since he was a baby and lives in Essex, was being held in a flat in Trent Close, Stafford.

Police were called in the early hours of February 8 this year after Heinemann began banging the door of the flat waking up the occupants and neighbours who phoned the police in fear.

Heinemann, of Penkvale Road, Mosspit, Stafford was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on Friday for possessing a knife in a public place and breaking his bail conditions after missing a court hearing.

Prosecuting Sumerina Jagger said: "When interviewed he said he had been taking monkey dust earlier that evening. He said he had been told his son had been taken to the flats. He claimed he had a knife to wedge in the wall and climb into the flat.