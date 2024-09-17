Police appeal to find missing girl, 15, from Stafford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers have appealed for the public's help in finding Kayla, who is 15-years-old.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said she was last seen at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The force has issued a picture of the missing teen and asked people who see her to get in touch.

Have you seen Kayla? Picture: Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 185 of September 15.