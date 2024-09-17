Express & Star
Police appeal to find missing girl, 15, from Stafford

Police are searching for a teenage girl who has gone missing in Stafford.

By Isabelle Parkin
Officers have appealed for the public's help in finding Kayla, who is 15-years-old.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said she was last seen at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The force has issued a picture of the missing teen and asked people who see her to get in touch.

Have you seen Kayla? Picture: Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting incident 185 of September 15.

