Express & Star
Close

M6 blocked after evening crash - damaged cars left stranded in outside lane

The M6 was blocked on Tuesday evening after a crash on the northbound carriageway.

By David Stubbings
Published
Damaged cars in the outside lane of the M6. Photo: National Highways

Traffic was stopped after a collision between junctions 12 and 13, which was first reported by National Highways shortly after 7pm.

A photo showed two damaged cars in lane four of four.

Writing on social media, a National Highways spokesperson said the Central Motorway Police Group were also in attendance, and promised updates as soon as they got them.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular