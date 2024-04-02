M6 blocked after evening crash - damaged cars left stranded in outside lane
The M6 was blocked on Tuesday evening after a crash on the northbound carriageway.
Traffic was stopped after a collision between junctions 12 and 13, which was first reported by National Highways shortly after 7pm.
A photo showed two damaged cars in lane four of four.
Writing on social media, a National Highways spokesperson said the Central Motorway Police Group were also in attendance, and promised updates as soon as they got them.