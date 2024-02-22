Funeral for local government 'pioneer' Mary in Stafford where she made her home

Mary Riley was remembered at the Collegiate Church of St Mary's by a packed congregation of friends and family.

Remembered as a pioneer in the field of town and country planning she was born in Liverpool in July 1922 but lived in Stafford, off Rowley Avenue, for many years.

Living through the depression and then the blitz of the Second World War in Liverpool sparked her interest in seeking ways to reduce social and economic inequalities and rebuild for a fairer society.

After finishing a scholarship at the London School of Economics, post war she took the civil service exams, coming third from top in the country and joined the regional office in Birmingham, working on social and economic planning for the West Midlands.

Mary spotted exciting prospects in the newly created local planning authorities and in 1949 moved to Stafford when she was successful in her application to be assistant county planning officer for Staffordshire County Council, leading their research team.

She then became the county planning officer in 1973, the first female to become so in England. As chief officer she led the team that enabled Staffordshire to be the first English county to adopt a new structure plan in 1974.

She was then elected the first woman chair of the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA) in the 1970s and was also a trustee of the Neighbourhood Initiatives Foundation based at Telford which and continues under the stewardship of the housing association Green Square Accord.

Mary married Dennis Riley who predeceased her and then Desmond Matthews who survives her aged 100.

Her funeral service was conducted by Preb Richard Grigson, the rector of St Mary’s, supported by former rector Graham Powell.