Man arrested on suspicion of raping woman in Stafford

The woman was walking near to the Vine Hotel on Salters Street when the incident allegedly took place at about 8pm on Sunday.

Staffordshire Police said she is continuing to receive support from specialist officers.

A 33-year-old man, from Stafford, has been arrested and released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those with any information that can help.

Call 101, quoting incident 744 of April 21, message Staffordshire Police using live chat on its website or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.