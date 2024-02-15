Police issue picture of man after alleged theft at Stafford shop

The incident took place at a store on Greengate Street at around 11.15am on January 7.

Staffordshire Police said a man entered the shop before leaving a short time after with "some products" he hadn't paid for.

The force has released a picture of a man who officers want to speak to about the incident as part of ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him or those with information have been urged to contact Staffordshire Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting incident 353.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers to speak anonymously on 0800 555 111.