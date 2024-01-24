New advice service to offer round-the-clock support for palliative care patients

The new 24/7 phone line and increase of specialist clinicians will make it easier for patients, relatives, loved ones and healthcare professionals to access palliative and end-of-life care advice in Stafford and surrounding areas.

The new dedicated number went live on Monday and is a partnership between Katharine House Hospice, three other regional hospices and the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) which commissions NHS services.

Specialist palliative care services are provided across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent by four charities, Katharine House Hospice in Stafford, Douglas Macmillan Hospice in Stoke-on-Trent; St Giles Hospice near Lichfield, and Compton Care in Wolverhampton.

They currently have four different advice line numbers which operate at different times of the day and night.

Director of care at Katharine House Hospice, David Fletcher, said: “Patients requiring palliative or end-of-life care advice often need support at any time of the day or night and those who aren’t aware of our services can find it difficult to know which number to use.

“This new number and additional specialist resource will make it easier for patients, loved ones and healthcare professionals to obtain help and advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Advice lines provide access to specialist palliative care nurses and clinicians who can provide advice on most elements of palliative and end-of-life care including complex symptom management, medication, care plans and signposting.

Hospices provide a variety of services, all of which are free, including specialist palliative care including pain and symptom management, end-of-life care, counselling and bereavement support and other supportive holistic services.

Katharine House Hospice lead nurse, Carina Lowe, added: “We are delighted to extend our advice line to seven days a week and work with partner organisations to access support and guidance when you need it most.

"We want to be there for every family who needs our care, yet many patients in mid-Staffordshire with a palliative diagnosis struggle with symptoms and don’t know how to access help.

“From day one of your diagnosis, Katharine House Hospice are here for you.

"From symptom management, counselling, social sessions and wellbeing courses, to complementary therapy including massage, aromatherapy and other treatments to help you relax and sleep better, we have lots on offer and as a charity, everything is free.”

During weekday office hours, Katharine House Hospice will also take referrals to care including clinics and drop-in sessions such as coffee mornings, carers’ groups, bereavement groups, welfare sessions and lymphoedema support.

David Fletcher said: “Patients and their families can still get in touch with hospices using existing phone numbers but this new phone number will be an easy, additional way to reach us, whatever the hour.

“It really is a great example of these wonderful charities working collaboratively alongside the ICB to share learning, improve clinical quality, reduce the likelihood and impact of crisis and provide the very best free care to patients when they need it most.”

The new phone service is live and can be contacted on 0300 561 2900.