Man in his 90s dies after house fire in Stafford

A passer-by reported hearing a smoke alarm going off inside an address on Peel Street, Castletown around 6am.

Fire crews from Stafford, Rising Brook and Stone along with ambulance and police officers went to the scene to find smoke coming out a terraced property.

After forcing their way inside, the firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire but a man in his 90s was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene

Stafford Station Manager Leigh Richards, who went to the scene with the crews said: “Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the man’s family at this tragic time.

“Specialist fire investigators will be in the area today to establish the cause of the fire.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at the cordon whilst we continue to work at the scene.

"Prevent and protect teams will be speaking to residents nearby as part of this activity which is expected to continue throughout this afternoon.”