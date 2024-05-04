Outdoor stage plans approved for village green

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Hixon Millennium Green, Stafford, has been at the centre of village life since it opened more than 24 years ago and has hosted several community events, as well as providing a haven for wildlife.

Volunteers maintain the space for fellow villagers and in recent months they have completed a series of works to improve it.

Railings and gates have been installed to give it a more traditional “park” appearance, as well as making it more secure during events, and the work has been part-funded by a contribution from a developer.

The next stage of work includes creating a sensory garden and more wheelchair-friendly seating. Hixon Millennium Green Trust is also planning to install a new stage for music, outdoor theatre and open air cinema events.

On Wednesday, Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee approved plans for a five metre by five metre oak-framed “gazebo” on the green. The 3.9m high structure will provide a covered area for events and everyday use.

The application was referred to the committee because planning committee chairman Councillor Brendan McKeown is one of the Millennium Green trustees. He left the room during the committee’s consideration of the application.

Susan McKeown, chair of Hixon Millennium Green Trust, told the committee that the group relied on donations and proceeds from events to continue maintaining the green and hosting community activities.

“This application will provide the environment for more community activities to take place”, she added.

“The trust was created in 1997 and the Millennium Green opened in 2000. It is open nearly every day of the year for the enjoyment of all age groups, particularly children, so I’m pleased to see the officers’ recommendation for approval.”

Susan McKeown, chair of Hixon Millennium Green Trust. Picture: Susan McKeown

Three objections were raised to the plans because of concerns about potential noise and anti-social gatherings. But there were also two representations in support.

A report to Wednesday’s planning committee meeting said: “The Millennium Green is used by the public and the introduction of the proposed structure is not considered to change the overall use of the space or for it to result in a greater propensity for incidents of anti-social behaviour to occur.

"Indeed, there is no substantive evidence to demonstrate that the proposal would result in anti-social behaviour and such concerns can only therefore be considered as representing perceived harm.

“The proposed structure would also be located approximately 47m away from residential properties along Back Lane, 40m from those High Street and 45m away to those on Walnut Crest. It is also noted that Staffordshire Police have not commented on the proposal.

“Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked that from a fire safety point, the applicant should ensure that the timber is appropriately treated with fire resistant paint/spray and should the gazebo ever be decorated that any decorations are made from suitable fire resistant materials.”

Hixon residents and visitors can look forward to a number of events at the green in the coming weeks and months. These are set to include a classic car rally and an open air theatre performance.

On Saturday, May 18, a fête will be held at the green for the first time since 2019, after the Covid pandemic put a temporary halt on gatherings.

The event, which starts at 1.30pm, is set to be opened by auctioneer Charles Hanson and will include games, stalls, refreshments and a microlight on display.