Huge transport machine brings Stafford traffic to a standstill guided by police

The officers from the Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit were working to help the abnormally large load, which consisted of a metal container and larger metal supports, through the streets of Stafford on Saturday.

The jumbo machine bears the livery of heavy load and transport company Allelys.

Starting out at around 9am, the load was being transported through the town and out onto the A34 heading north, with motorists warned to expect delays and follow directions from the force's police bikers.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit said at the start of the day: "Photo doesn't do this justice.

"It's longer and wider than the usual abnormal load from Stafford.

Mechanical and logistical issues kept the load from moving for a while. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

"It will take some time for us to move this so please be patient and follow directions from our police bikers.

"Final checks bring carried out. Hopefully moving from 9am."

There were some mechanical issues after the move started - officers learned the size of the load was making it difficult to manoeuvre it through the town, and a message was put out on social media at around 10.36am to warn drivers of delays.

The Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: "Some mechanical issues first off and the increased difficulty of manoeuvring the larger load means we are still in Stafford."

The load was larger and wider than normal. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit

Finally, at around 1pm, the load was able to begin moving northwards, heading through Beaconside towards the A34, although drivers were still being warned to expect delays due to the load struggling around tight junctions.

The Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: "Apologies from us. As before. The oversize of this load is causing delays on the route.

"Currently, Beaconside towards A34 north. It's very tight through junctions."