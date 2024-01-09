Former prison officer shot at by the IRA in escape attempt recounts career spent behind bars

Michael Riley, 61, who was born in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, joined the prison service in 1989 following a decade-long career in the army where he served in Belfast during the height of The Troubles.

The former Belvidere School and Wilfred Owen pupil joined HMP Shrewsbury in 1989 and worked in the service for more than 20 years, rising to become a deputy governor, but he finally left disillusioned and critical of the service, which he says "needs to change".

"For 80 per cent of prisoners, prison works," said Mr Riley.

"But people need to understand what prisons are like, and what goes on in the management structure. One thing I tried to raise is how things need to change. A lot of policies and regulations protect the people in position. They don't work on the side of the taxpayer."

He said he still remembers the "trepidation" he felt the first time he entered the prison gates.

"When you walk through those gates, you are shut off from the outside world ," he said.

"My first real impression was when somebody let us through the metal gates and you heard that big clang as it shuts behind you. To start, you have all that trepidation and have no idea what to expect."

He added: "My thoughts initially were about security but I always thought in the back of my mind that you should treat people how you want to be treated yourself. I wanted to be involved in rehabilitation."

Inside HMP Shrewsbury which is no longer a working prison

Mr Riley, who has written a book on his experiences entitled Not The Life Of Riley recounts the time he was shot at by escaping IRA prisoners in April 2005.

He said: "I was at HMP Whitemoor and it was when the Good Friday agreement was in discussion. The IRA had smuggled a gun into the prison.

"I heard the alarm bell go off. I was on a different wing but I was first to the SSU [Special Service Unit] where a senior officer said that they were escaping and told me to go round the back.

"As I was running down the side road of the SSU, all I saw in front of me were some prisoners between the inner fence and the outer wall. One prisoner crouched into a firing position. I knew he may have had a gun but I kept running. I saw smoke and heard a crack so veered to the left.

"They all escaped but were recaptured after about an hour and a half.

"It was a long night and when I went home, I ran a really hot bath, poured myself a brandy, and burst into tears."

He added: "Nobody was held accountable for it."

Michael Riley's book

Over the years and after identifying many inadequacies in the service, Mr Riley turned whistleblower, but the move finally ended his career.

He said: "I thought the law would be protect me, but what I found was it made me a target. There was a lack of transparency, honesty and integrity. Things that you expect from senior civil servants that just wasn't there. The whole system needs to change."

Mr Riley, who now lives in Stafford, is holding a book launch for Not The Life Of Riley taking place at Shrewsbury Prison between February 9-10.

Anybody interested in attending or who wished to pre-order a copy of his book should email michaelriley999999@outlook.com