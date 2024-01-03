Man and boy rescued from submerged car in Stafford as warning issued over dangers of driving through flood water

A man and teenage boy had to be freed by firefighters after becoming trapped in a car in Stafford for about 45 minutes last night.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A51 and A518 Vicarage Bank, Weston, just before 9.15pm.

The car was stuck in flood water, with water in the vehicle up to the seats.

The man and boy were both assessed and discharged at the scene.

Elsewhere, a car was taken by water and wedged under a bridge while crossing a ford in Hall Green, Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of Green Road and Sarehole Road at 4.25pm yesterday.

A passer-by managed to get a mother and daughter out of the car and they were assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene.

Crews were also called to reports of a car stuck in flood water in Houndsfield Lane, Hollywood, Birmingham just before 5.20pm yesterday.

They discovered a car filling with water but no one was inside.

A man who managed to get out was assessed and taken to the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch as a precaution.

Just before 10.30pm last night, an ambulance came across a car that had rolled over in flood water in Bishops Frome, Worcestershire and was semi submerged in a stream.

No one was found to be in the vehicle.

Beb Pallante, hazardous area response team manager at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “The first thing to do in heavy rain is consider whether you actually need to be out driving.

“If it is necessary then the simple advice is that you should not drive into flood water that’s more than 10cm (four inches) deep.

“You should be particularly careful when using fords during heavy rain, such as we have seen in the last couple of days, as they can become very dangerous.

"Fast-moving water is very powerful and can quickly sweep your car off the road in depths of only 30cm.

“Also, remember that the Highway Code states that stopping distances will be at least double in wet weather, because your tyres will have less grip on the road.

“If you can’t avoid driving through water, do so slowly, but if possible find an alternative route.”