Stafford woman's death 'not being treated as suspicious' by police

The update comes as police continue to investigate the events that led to a 77-year-old woman's death on December 29 last year.

The investigation comes after officers were called to Orchard Street, Stafford, just after 11.15pm on December 29. On arrival, police found the woman deceased inside the property.

A 78-year-old man, also from the Stafford area, was later arrested on suspicion of her murder. He was released on police investigation.

Now police have confirmed that the death of the woman is not being treated as suspicious and that investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are currently treating the death as not suspicious, although we are waiting for the results from a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

"A report is now being prepared for HM Coroners."