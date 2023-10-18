Apartment plans for former council office building in town centre

The building in Martin Street, Stafford, that could be converted into apartments. Photo: Google

The Martin Street building in Stafford, which is opposite Staffordshire County Council’s meeting rooms and civic events space, is Grade II listed and currently vacant.

Planning permission and Listed Building Consent is now being sought from Stafford Borough Council to convert the building, which dates back to the early 20th century, into 17 apartments. A planning statement submitted as part of the applications said that planning applications for a similar development were put forward in 2016 and approved, but the consents have now lapsed.

It added: “The proposed conversion will contain 11 one-bedroom apartments, two two-bedroom apartments and four studios. The façade of the Grade 2 Listed building will remain unchanged.

“Each apartment will have a separate bathroom or shower room, fitted kitchen and cloakroom. Each apartment will have an open plan kitchen, dining and sitting room.

“There are additional storage rooms off the primary corridors. The building also includes a substantial basement area which will accommodate a cycle store and further storage areas.