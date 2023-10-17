New Stafford Poundland to open as more Wilko stores are converted

Queens Retail Park, Stafford, where a new Poundland is opening

Poundland is also opening a new store at Queens Retail Park, Stafford on Saturday that will offer its widest range of goods and has created 15 new jobs.

The Wilkos becoming Poundlands include one in Selly Oak Shopping Park, Birmingham.

There will then be 37 former Wilko stores trading as Poundland, which has its head office at Walsall.

Poundland’s retail director Darren Kay said: “We’re proud that to date, we’re the only retailer that’s delivered on its promise to re-open Wilko stores and offer roles to their people.

“In four short weeks we’ll have opened 37 Wilko stores – an amazing achievement by hundreds of colleagues right across our Poundland business.

“The team that’s making this happen are part of something very special – protecting jobs, keeping high streets alive and serving many new communities.

“I’d like to thank them for all the hard work that’s making sure these former Wilko stores begin their new Poundland journeys in such good shape.

“While more extensive refits will be scheduled for the new year, we look forward to welcoming customers old and new to their new stores this weekend.”