New council leader vows to make Stafford a town to be proud of

Councillor Aidan Godfrey

Alongside the regeneration of the town centre Stafford Borough Council is also considering going back into providing housing for residents – but on a much smaller scale than the days when the authority had its own stock – Councillor Aidan Godfrey revealed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Labour member became the council leader in May – ending 20 years of Conservative administration at Stafford Borough Council. And one of Councillor Godfrey’s opening comments as he looked back on his first few months at the helm was to thank Patrick Farrington, the former Conservative council leader who lost his seat by just 12 votes in the May elections.

The council chamber hadn’t seen the last of Mr Farrington after his May defeat. He attended July’s full council meeting to ask a public question about rural development boundaries in the Gnosall and Woodseaves areas.

Councillor Godfrey said: “I didn’t always agree with him but I do appreciate the time and effort he has put in over the years.”

The new administration, which includes Green Party and Stafford Borough Independent members as well as Labour councillors its cabinet, has taken on major regeneration projects kick-started by their Conservative predecessors using funding awarded by the Government. These include the renovation of Market Square, which Councillor Godfrey said is on schedule and due to be completed this autumn ahead of the town’s annual Christmas lights switch on event.

He added: “We have many exciting plans for the town centre happening now. We have the new station gateway starting work very soon and the recently-revamped Victoria Park is wonderful, thanks to National Lottery money.

“Market Square will be completed very shortly. It will be a vast improvement in what was there before.

“There are some other things that do need improvement and we are going to try and change things. Number one is the town centre’s north end – it’s not just the physical side, it’s working with people who have businesses there and seeing what we can do to help.

“Improvements that have happened on the other side of town; we have the new cinema, bowling alley and restaurants and that side is doing really well. The north end has suffered and that is our priority.

“Regeneration would involve local retail, entertainment and housing. Some of the existing buildings there could hopefully be converted into living accommodation.

“Another priority we have is housing. Stafford Borough Council doesn’t have its own housing stock – that was transferred to Stafford and Rural Homes, which is now Housing Plus.

“Everything will stay as it is now, but this would be an add-on. If we see anywhere we could can purchase a property and rent it out for people in the borough we would do that.

“The question is how we do it – we don’t have housing stock and we don’t have a housing maintenance team. But we do have a close working relationship with our housing associations in Stafford and we help each other out as best we can.”

The authority also has somewhere to turn for housing advice – the neighbouring council it now shares the running of many services with. Stafford Borough and Cannock Chase District Councils have shared a number of “back room” functions, such as legal and IT, for more than a decade and agreed last year to team up in even more areas, with the exception of electoral and Cannock Chase’s housing services which remain separate.

The move was approved last year, when it was expected to save around £1.2m. Both councils retain their separate identities, buildings and elected representatives, but Councillor Godfrey said the increased sharing of services has proved beneficial to both authorities.

“The mechanics of shared services are working really well. There are two new administrations, but everything is working remarkably well and there is a lot of co-operation between the district and borough councils”, he said.

While finances remain a challenge for local authorities across the country, Stafford Borough Council does not find itself facing the massive funding gaps to be found in Stoke on Trent or Birmingham. The current trend of one-year financial settlements from the Government has been a frustration however when trying to prepare balanced budgets for future years Councillor Godfrey revealed – especially when he is more used to five-year plans in the business world.

When not overseeing borough council affairs he heads up a printing business. He is a married father of two who was first elected in 1995 – the year the authority’s previous Labour group leader Jack Kemp took charge of the authority.

Councillor Godfrey said: “The budget we are working with at the moment was set in February and the process (of setting the next budget) starts in November. We will know more about where we are up to towards the end of the year, but I am confident we will be able to fulfil all our priorities and we have reserves earmarked for specific projects.

“It’s important we get across to people what a great place Stafford Borough is, it’s so easy to forget what a nice borough we live in. How many other boroughs have two junctions on the M6 and the West Coast Main Line, or four airports within an hour?

“We have some lovely villages and really nice towns for people to work and live in. And I’m really excited about getting Stafford town centre back to where people want it to be.