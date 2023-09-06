£1 million revamp of Stafford's Market Square drawing to a close with end date in sight

Work taking place in Stafford's Market Square

The Market Square is the first phase of the transformation of the High Street.

The work will enable the area to hold more events and specialist markets with significant improvements to infrastructure, such as utility supplies and drainage.

The enhancements include new paving, new furniture and planting.

Work taking place in Stafford's Market Square

The investment in the scheme has been backed by a successful bid to the Government’s Future High Street Fund (FHSF) with contributions from Stafford Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council.

Civil engineering company, McPhillips (Wellington) Limited is undertaking the work.

Work taking place in Stafford's Market Square

It comes as the contractor who will be undertaking improvements on the approach and entrance to Stafford Railway Station has just been announced.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd has been awarded the contract after it came out on top against three other shortlisted tenders.

The work will include refurbishment of the concourse, new street furniture, increased disabled parking close to the station, road resurfacing and a relocated public short-stay car park.

The winning company has successfully carried out a similar project at Carlisle Station.

The station is the gateway to Stafford town and sits adjacent to the award-winning Victoria Park which has recently retained national recognition as one of the best open spaces in the UK.

The scheme is part of the wider transformation of the town centre.

The council says it will now be working with Eric Wright Civil Engineering to discuss timings for a start date this autumn and earmarked for completion in the spring.

Councillor Ant Reid, Stafford Borough Council's cabinet member for economic development and planning, said the railway station was often the first impression visitors to the county town would experience.

He said: “Once you exit the station you have the award-winning Victoria Park on the doorstep which underwent a £2.5m restoration a few years ago.

"That’s a fantastic advert for the town and why this latest project is very important for the area as first impressions really do count.

“We were really pleased with the quality of the tenders that we received - there were some very high quality submissions - and now we look forward to working with Eric Wright Civil Engineering to undertake work to improve accessibility, and the landscape, on the approach to the station will make it more inviting for visitors and people using the trains.