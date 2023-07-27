Appeal launched to help find missing teenager

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal to help find 16-year-old Aoife from Stafford, who was last seen this morning in Bowers, a village near Standon.
She is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with a slim build and curly brown hair and was seen wear black flared leggings, a black hoodie and black and white trainers.
The force said it believed that she had travelled by bus to either Stoke-on-Trent or Newcastle-under-Lyme and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 16-year-old, Aoife, from Stafford.
"She was last seen at around 11.45am this morning (27 July) in Bowers, near Standon.
"Aoife is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build with curly brown hair, which is often tied up.
"She was last seen wearing black flared leggings, a black hoodie and black and white trainers.
"Aoife may have travelled by bus to Stoke-on-Trent or Newcastle-under-Lyme.
"Anyone who has seen Aoife or has information about her whereabouts is asked to get in touch with us on 101 or report online quoting incident 189 of 27 June."