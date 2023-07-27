Appeal launched to help find missing teenager

Aoife was last seen in Bowers early on Thursday and police are asking for help with finding her. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police have launched the appeal to help find 16-year-old Aoife from Stafford, who was last seen this morning in Bowers, a village near Standon.

She is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with a slim build and curly brown hair and was seen wear black flared leggings, a black hoodie and black and white trainers.

The force said it believed that she had travelled by bus to either Stoke-on-Trent or Newcastle-under-Lyme and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing 16-year-old, Aoife, from Stafford.

"She was last seen at around 11.45am this morning (27 July) in Bowers, near Standon.

"Aoife is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build with curly brown hair, which is often tied up.

"She was last seen wearing black flared leggings, a black hoodie and black and white trainers.

"Aoife may have travelled by bus to Stoke-on-Trent or Newcastle-under-Lyme.