Public Inquiry over Serco's Stafford asylum centre plan being held this week

Staffordshire University's former halls of residence

Stafford Borough Council’s Planning Committee rejected an application by Serco, who work on behalf of the Home Office, to allow the Weston Road student halls of residence.

However, Serco appealed the decision and the public hearing is being held at Stafford Rugby Club. The inquiry is expected to last for three days with a fourth day set aside for legal discussions online next week.

The council wrote to more than 1,000 people who had commented on the previous planning application to invite them to the inquiry and several residents of the public will be speaking as part of the proceedings.

A government-appointed planning inspector will hear all the arguments from witnesses and interested parties before delivering a decision at a later date.

More than 300 objections were submitted in response to the application for Stafford Court. Objectors are concerned that the building is close to a number of schools and there are fears that crime would increase in the area, as well as noise and antisocial behaviour, if the application is allowed.

Serco proposed 171 initial accommodation beds (IA), providing urgent short term places for asylum seekers needing somewhere to stay before their support applications can be assessed. A further 310 places would provide “dispersed accommodation” (DA) for a longer term while applicants wait for their asylum claim to be fully determined, which could range from months to years.

Frances Beatty, Stafford Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic development and planning, is determined to fight the council's case at the inquiry.

He said: “We will be defending any appeal that looks to overturn the decision of our planning committee which was to refuse the application for an asylum centre at Beaconside in Stafford. We are very disappointed that Serco has lodged an appeal – and this will now be dealt with by the Planning Inspectorate which is completely independent from the council.”

Each days proceedings of the Public Inquiry will begin at 10am at Stafford Rugby Club, Blackberry Lane, Stafford.