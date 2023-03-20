Going the extra mile in memory of much-missed friend

Greg Heathcote said he was doing the challenge to raise funds for Action For Pulmonary Fibrosis

Greg Heathcote has been taking on a five kilometre run each day across 2023 in memory of his friend Paul Cartledge, who died in July last year aged 42 after suffering from Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The 33-year-old from Trentham has been taking on different courses across Staffordshire and the surrounding area to raise funds for the charity Action For Pulmonary Fibrosis, which works to help health care services learn how to diagnose and treat the condition.

Mr Heathcote said the passing of his friend had been hard for everyone and he wanted to take himself out of his comfort zone to help raise funds.

Greg Heathcote has been taking on a 5k run every day in memory of his friend Paul

He said: "I think doing this was something that would challenge me as I'm not a particularly keen runner, although I used to play football in my 20s.

"However, I thought it would be good to do something that makes you feel like how Paul felt, seeing as how he was struggling for breath at the time he passed, finding it a challenge to walk down the stairs or hold a conversation.

"By doing this and pushing myself, I can make some good out of this and think of Paul when I'm struggling along doing a run."

Mr Heathcote said he had been looking to raise £1,000 initially, but after passing that, said it would be good to raise £3,000 for the charity.

He also said it was rewarding to be able to do the runs and pay tribute to his friend by running with his widow Claire.

He said: "When Paul died, he left a wife and two children behind, and one of the things that has come from this is that we weren't massively close before he died, but I've been able to go out on runs with her since and do things for the same charity.

"It's given her and I something in common to do together and keep in touch and it's my way of supporting her, rather than just asking if she's ok."