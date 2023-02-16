Pupils from Stafford school appear on Blue Peter

All Saints CE Primary School. Photo: Google

Youngsters from All Saints C.E Primary School in Bednall, Stafford, were invited to Media City UK in Manchester for the special occasion.

And before the live recording took place for the Music Badge Takeover episode, they were joined by the presenters for a studio run-through.

The students met with Richie Driss, Mwaksy Mudenda and Joel Mawhinney and even got a chance to meet Henry – the Blue Peter dog.

They enjoyed a live beat-box performance during musical-themed episode and all took part in a beat-boxing battle alongside the presenters.

Zoe Scott, the headteacher of the school and an avid fan of the show as a child, said: "We are immensely proud of All Saints in recent weeks for representing our school at several large events including the Young Voices Concert and now, a live recording of Blue Peter.

"I'd like to thank our dedicated staff that go the extra mile to make sure our children are having these amazing opportunities and especially my deputy, Hannah Mayhew, for all the hard work in organising this particular trip.

"Our performance in both events goes to prove that we may be a small school but this does not stop us from providing our children with incredible experiences beyond the classroom. We are hoping to use our contacts within the show’s studio research team to extend this opportunity to other children in the Staffordshire University Academy Trust."

During the episode, filmed on February 3, footage of Blue Peter presenter Mwaksy headlining the world’s largest school choir at the Young Voices Concert was shown – at which, a small group of All Saints pupils had performed the week.