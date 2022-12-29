Heartfelt tributes paid to much-loved dancing trailblazer from Stafford

Winifred Patricia Lewis MBE, known to many as Miss Wynne Porter.

Winifred Patricia Lewis MBE, known to many as Miss Wynne Porter and described as "magical" by her students, died peacefully on December 7 aged 88.

She had started her career by taking over The Maisie Blatchford Dance School in 1950 before it was later renamed to The Wynne Porter Dance Academy.

It soon became The Stafford School of Dance in 1957 and she remained as principal up to 2020 – making it the longest-running dance school in Staffordshire.

Mrs Lewis, a fellow member of the National Association of Teachers of Dancing (NATD) for 54 years, spent 70 years teaching – with her students receiving 100 per cent pass rates across all of their examinations, due to her impeccable teaching technique and mentorship.

This saw some of her students taking up lead roles at The Moulin Rouge and The Lido in Paris, La Scala in Milan, international circus productions as well as West End shows and hit TV programmes – such as Netflix's smash-hit Bridgerton.

Following training at the Stafford School of Dance, many students were accepted at prestigious London ballet and stage schools, including the Royal Academy of Dance, Ballet Rambert, Silvia Young, Italia Conti, and RADA. Others went on to open their own dance schools, or stage-manage and run tech and wardrobe departments at renowned West End theatres.

Heidi Cambridge, granddaughter an ex-pupil, said: "Words can’t describe how wonderful my nan was. She was a true inspiration, a force to be reckoned with and one of the most generous and caring people I ever had the pleasure to know.

"Dance and family were her passions, and as her granddaughter I am so happy we got to share that love of dance. She helped shape the lives of so many people and reading all the heartfelt tributes from her past students really does make my heart sing. Thank you nan, I love you so very much."

As a result of her dedication to the performing arts, Wynne was awarded an MBE in 2012 for services to dance and was invited to Buckingham Palace in December that year to receive the accolade from the former Prince of Wales now King Charles III.

To mark their gratitude and celebrate the milestone of teaching for over 50 years, former pupils staged a tribute show for their "amazing" teacher at Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre in 2009 with performers travelling to the town from across the globe to take part and offer support.

She lived in Stafford almost all of her life and choreographed the gatehouse's summer musical projects for a number of years, providing children with the opportunity to get involved with a theatre production over the summer holidays.

And she choreographed several professional pantomimes and was a member of the Stafford District Arts Council – and competed in the annual pageants held in the town in the 1950s, winning prizes for her spectacular floats where she and her pupils dazzled passers-by with colourful and creative themes.

Her passing has led to a string of tributes being paid by her students, with each describing the moment they met Wynne and the profound impact she had on their lives.

Jacqueline Parade, a former student and ex-Moulin Rouge performer, said: "Wynne Porter was one of those magical people who stage-enter your life with such personality and presence, that they impact it forever.

"She entered mine when I was nearly three. I'm eternally grateful to her for all she has taught me, for the positive opportunities and challenges she has given me, for her words, which stay with me today, both professionally and personally.

"She has greatly contributed to my life story.I hoped to make her proud one day, and I recall when that opportunity came, that never in my life, not even before TV cameras, Hollywood stars or Royalty, had I been so nervous, as performing the night she sat amongst 1200 others to see me on stage as lead showgirl at the Moulin Rouge in Paris! So many dreams have come true.

"How to say thank you to such a great lady? It seems somehow apt to note it in the language of dance: so Wynne, with head bowed low, and hand on heart, please accept my final and grateful 'reverence'. "

Suzie Kemp, a former pupil and current teacher at Stafford School of Dance, said: "Miss Porter taught me dancing from the age of three until I was 18-years-old. She showed me how important it is to be confident in myself and how to install this in others. She also inspired me to become a teacher myself and when my daughter joined the Stafford School of Dance at the age of two, I was invited by her to begin teaching with her again.

"I was given such wonderful opportunities and experiences by Miss Porter, dancing in professional and amateur productions, but most of all she passed on her love of dance and performance to me, something I will be forever grateful for. Thank you!"

Others described her as an "amazing lady" who taught them strong values, someone who has "forever left an imprint" on their lives and was a "total legend" who left her students "eternally grateful".

Sally-Ann Dean, another former student, said: "Miss Wynne Porter has been the golden thread that’s been running through the dance community for more than six decades. She has been such a positive influencer on so many people and families including myself. Whilst I have not pursued a career in dance or theatre, the lessons she has taught me have given me a solid foundation in my near 30-year career in the police force.

"I still have a deep love for theatre and have a six-year-old daughter who now attends Stafford School of Dance. So, some 45 years later that golden thread is still going. Thank you, Miss Porter. "

Chris Wrinkle, a parent of a series of pupils, said Wynne had taught his three daughters and grandchildren over a period of 40 years with one of his children now teaching at the school. He said she had created a love of dance and the theatre within his family and it was something for which he will be "forever grateful".

"Her great influence and continued guidance helped me to experience and achieve so much passion and love for dance," ex-pupil Kerry Morton said. "It's time to take your bow step into the spotlight one more time. Miss Porter, I will miss you." she added.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on January 6 from 11am to 12pm at Stafford Crematorium, followed by refreshments at The Post House in Stafford town centre where people are welcome to pay their respects.