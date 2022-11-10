Notification Settings

Man jailed for over seven years over manslaughter of retired priest

By Thomas ParkesStaffordPublished:

A man has been jailed for over seven years after pleading guilty to the killing of a retired priest at a hospital.

Joseph David Phillips, aged 33 and from Stafford, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after the death of 82-year-old Father Oliver Kemp.

This week at Stafford Crown Court Phillips was sentenced to seven years and one month over the death.

Phillips, who was sentenced at the court on Thursday, had pleaded guilty on July 7 over the incident which took place last year at Stafford's County Hospital.

Police were called to reports of an assault at just before 8pm on February 17, 2021. Oliver Kemp, aged 82 and from Stone, died in hospital on February 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, said: "This was a tragic incident for all involved. Our thoughts remain with those that knew and loved Father Kemp."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

