CCTV appeal after assault in Wolverhampton

West Midlands Police has released an image of a man officers want to speak to following the incident on King Street in Wolverhampton, which happened around 9.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

The force has asked that if anyone knows the man or can help identify him, they should get in touch as soon as possible through live chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

West Midlands Police have released an image of a man it wants to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know this man?

"We're continuing investigations into an assault in Wolverhampton's King Street at about 9.30pm on Saturday, March 23, and want to speak to him.

"If you can help, contact us via live chat on our website, or by calling 101 and quote 20/349347/24."