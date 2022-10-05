30 minute delays on the M6 near Stafford after vehicle catches fire

There were delays of up to 30 minutes (Image courtesy: National Highways: West Midlands).

According to National Highways: West Midlands, three lanes were closed between junctions 13 and 14 near Stafford.

They initially Tweeted that "lanes 1, 2 and 3 are closed on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14 due to a vehicle fire."

As of 7:18am, emergency services were on the scene dealing with the incident.

Police added that they received two calls this morning at 6:42am of a "broken down vehicle that later caught fire."

National Highways was urging people to "allow extra time if travelling in the area" as there were delays of half an hour and approximately three miles of congestion.