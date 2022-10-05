Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

30 minute delays on the M6 near Stafford after vehicle catches fire

By Mark MorrisStaffordPublished: Comments

There were major delays on the M6 this morning after a broken down vehicle caught fire.

There were delays of up to 30 minutes (Image courtesy: National Highways: West Midlands).
There were delays of up to 30 minutes (Image courtesy: National Highways: West Midlands).

According to National Highways: West Midlands, three lanes were closed between junctions 13 and 14 near Stafford.

They initially Tweeted that "lanes 1, 2 and 3 are closed on the M6 northbound between J13 and J14 due to a vehicle fire."

As of 7:18am, emergency services were on the scene dealing with the incident.

Police added that they received two calls this morning at 6:42am of a "broken down vehicle that later caught fire."

National Highways was urging people to "allow extra time if travelling in the area" as there were delays of half an hour and approximately three miles of congestion.

Lanes 2 and 3 later re-opened but lane 1 remained closed for "recovery and clean-up," and delays remained around the 30 minute mark.

Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News