Casandra Nicola

Casandra Nicola, from Stafford was last seen at around 1.30pm on Friday, September 2.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

A tweet from Staffordshire Police said: "We need your help to find 14-year-old Casandra Nicola from Stafford.

"She was last seen at around 1.30pm on Friday, September 2.